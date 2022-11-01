Members of hip-hop group Migos were at Houston bowling alley where 1 was killed, 2 others were wounded in shooting

An overnight shooting at a Houston bowling alley has left one person dead and two people injured, police said.

Authorities confirmed during an early morning news conference that two members of the hip-hop trio Migos — Takeoff, 28, and Quavo, 31 — were at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston when the shooting took place, according to NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston. However, police have not confirmed whether either were among the victims.

Police said the deceased victim is a Black man in his 20s, KPRC reported.

Police responded to the scene at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, where a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to KPRC. Two additional victims went to nearby hospitals, police said.

Around 40 to 50 people were at the location, where a private party was being held, according to KPRC.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Migos consists of Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball; Quavo, or Quavious Keyate Marshall; and Offset, or Kiari Kendrell Cephus, 30.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.