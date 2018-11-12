Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

Morrissey may be wishing he had spent the day in bed.

Videos showing Moz fans rush the stage while he performed in San Diego Saturday night appear to show one fan make aggressive contact with singer — prematurely ending the show.

But the star's manager is playing down what happened after videos of the incident went public and some articles called it an "attack."

"Nobody tried to punch M last night. Morrissey's fans are not malicious. The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years. Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him," said Peter Katsis in a statement.

In a separate statement, Katsis said some pop culture and music news sites blew the story out of proportion, saying the incident at Jacobs Music Center's Copley Symphony Hall "really was much ado about nothing."

In the videos, a few fans who jumped on stage were met by security guards and pushed back, but Morrissey reached out to touch their hands as they were being blocked. Then, more fans rushed the stage.

One got past a guard and appeared to, at the very least, give Morrissey a forceful embrace.

"The fan in question was certainly more aggressive in reaching out for him than most, so security had to do their job and subdue the fan. That's all it was. In the end no one was hurt, and no one was arrested," Katsis said.

The guards quickly restrained the man, and Morrissey was whisked off-stage and didn't return. He had been singing "Everyday Is Like Sunday" as the second song in a first encore.

Morrissey is next due to perform in Mexico City on Nov. 22.