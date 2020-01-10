Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for rock band Rush, dies at 67

Rush Performs At KeyArena - Seattle, WA
Neil Peart of Rush performs on stage during the R40 LIVE Tour at KeyArena on July 19, 2015 in Seattle.Mat Hayward / Getty Images file

By Daniel Arkin and Diana Dasrath

Neil Peart, the prodigiously talented drummer and eclectic primary lyricist for the Canadian rock band Rush, died on Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, according to a family spokesman. He was 67.

The cause of death was brain cancer, which he had been battling quietly for three years, according to spokesman, Elliot Mintz.

Peart was considered one of the most gifted and electrifying drummers in pop music history, a virtuosic stylist and technical master who inspired a cult following with his dazzling fusions of hard rock and jazz.

He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983, when he was in his late 30s.

Canadian progressive rock group Rush, Bakersfield, Calif on Sept. 26, 1977. From left to right: guitarist Alex Lifeson, bassist Geddy Lee and drummer Neil Peart.Fin Costello / Redferns

He was born on Sept. 12, 1952, and took up drumming as a teenager.

Peart is survived by his wife, Carrie, and their daughter, Olivia Louise Peart. Mintz, the family spokesman, said funeral plans were pending.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

