Obituary for Eminem alter ego Slim Shady appears in Detroit newspaper

A fake obituary was posted for Slim Shady ahead of Eminem's upcoming 12th LP slated to be released this summer, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).” In concept, the album is set to be the curtain call for the Detroit native's alter ego.

The Detroit Free Press headline which read, "Slim Shady Made Lasting Impressions," is the latest move by the Detroit native to drum up promotion for the upcoming album, according to Complex.

The obituary remains on par with the upcoming album's reveal, which invoked the tone of a morbid true-crime show to convey the album's concept of Eminem "killing off" of the character, which shot him to superstardom in the late '90s and early 2000s.

Complete with a photo of the 15-time Grammy winning rapper — whose real name is Marshall Mathers — donning a hockey mask, the piece would proceed to eulogize the legacy of Slim Shady.

"A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990s, Shady first became a household name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single 'My Name Is,'" reminisced the obituary.

"Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end. May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that he could not find on Earth."

Fans of the raucous rhyming chainsaw-wielding emcee flocked to social media to just lose it:

"We’re about to get one of the best promo and album rollout we’ve had in years from Eminem if he keeps all this up," one user said on X.

"He just can't kill this. There is a little of slim shady in all of us," another X user chimed in.

Another X post memorialized the character — "Never forget. Rip Slim Shady."

While no further information is available regarding the album's release date or lyrical content, fans and critics alike can expect to hear the real Slim Shady stand up one last time soon.

NBC has reached out to Eminem's representatives for comment.