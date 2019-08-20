Breaking News Emails
By Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X has finally been derailed from the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish is this week’s number-one song.
“Old Town Road” had been number one for a record-setting 19 weeks. Lil Nas X tweeted his congratulations and said Eilish deserves it.
“Bad Guy” set a record of its own as it’s been number two for nine nonconsecutive weeks, the most weeks spent in second place for a song before finally hitting number one.
Eilish, who was born Dec. 18, 2001, also is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number-one hit.
“Old Town Road” is number three this week. The number-two song is “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.