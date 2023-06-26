Olivia Rodrigo just announced her sophomore album, ‘Guts’

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to release new music.

The 20-year-old “Good 4 U” singer shared news of her sophomore album on Instagram, along with the cover art, on Monday.

“i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can pre-save it now! xoxoxoxo,” she wrote next to an image of her biting her thumb while wearing rings that spell out G-U-T-S.

The former Disney Channel star’s 2021 debut album, “Sour,” earned her three Grammy awards and went on to become the longest-running debut album of the 21st century on the Billboard 200 chart.

When will ‘Guts’ come out?

“Gus” will be available on Sept. 8.

Rodrigo teased the release of “Guts” back in May when she shared a carousel of throwback photos and videos of herself on Instagram. In her caption, the singer celebrated the second anniversary of “Sour” and hinted that new music would arrive soon.

“Oh man oh man oh man. SOUR turns 2 years old today. no words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life. the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise,” she wrote.

She already teased the 1st single, ‘Vampire’

Rodrigo’s announcement about “Guts” comes just a few days before the scheduled June 30 release of the album’s first single, “Vampire.”

The “Drivers License” singer let fans know that “Vampire” was on its way when she shared the single’s cover art — a profile photo of her with lavender bandages on her neck — June 13 on Instagram.

The news was met with excitement from Rodrigo’s fans and friends, including “Twilight Saga” star Taylor Lautner, who hilariously channeled his anti-vampire werewolf character, Jacob Black, to ask, “K WHO TF BIT YOU.”

To celebrate her upcoming single, Rodrigo posted a meme depicting a revised version of a well-known scene from “Twilight” in her Instagram Story. The meme showed the movie’s stars Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Robert Pattinson as her vampire boyfriend, Edward Cullen.

“I know what you are,” Bella tells Edward.

“Say it out loud,” Edward replies.

The twist? Rather than Bella telling Edward that she knows he’s a vampire, she instead replies, “Olivia Rodrigo’s new single.”