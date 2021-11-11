Paul McCartney shares the ‘special’ last conversation he had with John Lennon

Paul McCartney is sharing the details of his last conversation with his former Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

In his new book “The Lyrics,” the musician writes how he and Lennon spoke about baking bread the final time they spoke.

“It was very special to me that we reached that point, actually, because you had the whole horrible thing of the group breaking up,” he told “The Howard Stern Show.” “I think we just realized, ‘Come on, guys. We love each other. What are we doing? We’re messing around.’”

Lennon was killed in New York City outside of The Dakota, an apartment building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan where he resided. He was returning home on the night of Dec. 8, 1980, when Mark David Chapman fatally shot him.

McCartney, 79, said their last conversation talking about baking bread was a simple subject that represented so much more.

“And I ring John and I was making bread and got quite good at it,” he said. “So when I heard John was doing it, it was great. We could just talk about something so ordinary. There’s no threat or anything. It was just two guys talking about, ‘Well, I don’t know. Do you leave it overnight or what do you do? And someone says, ‘Yeah, I leave it overnight in a hot cupboard’ and you’d just be chatting.

Paul McCartney, left, and John Lennon attend the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London on Sept. 13, 1964. William Vanderson / Fox Photos/Getty Images

“And it was really nice and I was so glad that we got back to that relationship that we’d always had when we were kids. We’d lived in each other’s pockets for so long that it was great to get back to that.”

Last month, McCartney confirmed Lennon was the reason The Beatles broke up.

“I didn’t instigate the split,” he told BBC’s Radio 4. “That was our Johnny.”

“John walked into the room one day and said, ‘I’m leaving The Beatles,’” he added. “And he said, ‘It’s quite thrilling, it’s rather like a divorce.’ And then we were left to pick up the pieces.”