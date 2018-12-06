Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Minyvonne Burke

Pete Shelley, lead singer of the English punk rock band Buzzcocks, died Thursday, according to his management team. He was 63.

"It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks," his team said in a statement. "Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world."

The band was formed in England in 1976 by Shelley and former Buzzcocks singer Howard Devoto.

Devoto left the band in 1977 to form the group Magazine. Current Buzzcocks members include Steve Diggle, Danny Farrant and Chris Remmington.

According to its website, they were scheduled to perform in the Netherlands on Dec. 14 with other tour dates scheduled throughout June and August.

The group's first two albums, "Another Music In A Different Kitchen" and "Love Bites," are also being re-issued for their 40th anniversary and are expected to be released in January, the website states.

Glen Matlock, formerly of the Sex Pistols said on Twitter he was shocked by news of Shelley's death, calling him "a superb songwriter, artist and a totally sweet hearted guy who was one of the very few originals of punk."

Jon Wurster, best known as the drummer for the groups Superchunk and the Mountain Goats, recalled a favorite memory he had with Buzzcocks.

"One of the highlights of my life is getting to sit in w/the Buzzcocks in ‘91. I was in the opening band and Mike Joyce didn’t make it to soundcheck. We did 'I Don’t Mind' & 'Ever Fallen in Love.' Pete was very nice and I was impressed that he soundchecked in his stage clothes," he posted on Twitter.

Other musicians also took to the site to express their condolences.

One of the all time greats. Lucky enough to have played with them at the Gmex in 2009. RIP Mr Shelley. Your words and music will continue to inspire. This will forever be one of my favourite songs.



The Buzzcocks Ever fallen in love https://t.co/Mo6CPLpAxm via @YouTube — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) December 6, 2018

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018

not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed. — Norman Blake (@normanblake) December 6, 2018

Shelley, whose birth name was Peter Campbell McNeish, also had a successful solo career, releasing his debut single “Homosapien” in 1981. According to Variety, the song was banned by the BBC because it referenced gay sex.

He went on to release "Witness the Change," "I Just Wanna Touch," "Love Me Love My Dog" and others.