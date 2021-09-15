Rapper G-Eazy arrested after alleged assault outside N.Y.C. hotel

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of assault after allegedly hitting two people in their faces outside a New York City hotel, police said Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old man accused G-Eazy, whose legal name is Gerald Earl Gillum, of striking them in their faces "causing pain and redness" early Friday, according to the New York City Police Department. The men were not taken to the hospital.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call, which came from outside of the Standard, High Line, a boutique hotel in Manhattan's Meatpacking District with a beer garden, restaurant, a swanky rooftop bar and an exclusive rooftop nightclub.

G-Eazy, who attended the MTV VMAs on Sunday, was arrested Monday evening on the misdemeanor charges. He was released after receiving a ticket to appear in court at a later date, police said.

The artist and his team have not responded to a request from NBC News for comment.

G-Eazy shot to stardom in 2014 with his first major-label album, "These Things Happen." His 2020 album featured the hit "Still Be Friends."