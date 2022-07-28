Rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot in Louisiana

The Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, police said.

The musician known for “23 Island” and other songs, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed in a shooting that occurred shortly before 6 p.m., Bogalusa police said.

Another person police described as a close family member, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was wounded but was stable, police said.

Officers responded to the reports to a report of a shooting around 5:50 p.m. and found one victim critically injured, and that the second victim had been taken to a hospital, police said.

The department later identified JayDaYoungan as one of the shooting victims and said he died from his injuries.

A request for comment from Atlantic Records, which had represented the rapper, was not immediately returned late Wednesday.

More details about how the shooting occurred were not immediately clear. Police did not announce any arrests.

A car was shot around 7 p.m. and police said they believe that shooting may be related. No one was hit the gunfire in that incident.

JayDaYoungan's 2019 album “Misunderstood” reached 43 on the Billboard Top 200 that year, and the 2020 album “Baby23” reached No. 46.

JayDaYoungan grew up in Bogalusa, a city of around 10,600 located north of New Orleans near the Mississippi border.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy O’Quin-Perrette in a statement called it a senseless shooting and said her thoughts and prayers were with the victims. She said she asked the Louisiana State Police to help local authorities.