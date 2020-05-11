Rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in Brooklyn late Sunday night, according to the New York City Police Department and a representative for the artist.
Blixky, whose given name was Nickalus Thompson, was shot in the torso and buttocks just before 11:30 p.m. outside of a building on the outskirts of Prospect Park, according to the NYPD.
Officers found the 21-year old unconscious and unresponsive and took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been made, police said.
Nakim Garrison, a representative for Thompson, told NBC News by email: "Yes he’s dead, and we’re hearing multiple stories about his death."
"He was signed to me as an artist, and after working with him he became family," Garrison said. "Very great young man I highly respected, and I don’t respect that many young men in today’s society."
Thompson was born in Brooklyn and started rapping with "his crew" for fun, according to a profile on Spotify, where he has about 30,000 monthly listeners. After the group noticed a "positive response" and increased interest on YouTube, "Nick decided this was the career he wanted to pursue and took rap/hip hop more serious," the profile said.
On Sunday, Thompson wrote on Instagram that he would be releasing his first mixtape on June 3.