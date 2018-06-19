Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Rapper XXXTentacion is killed in apparent robbery in Florida

XXXTentacion's quick rise to fame was coupled with allegations of brutal domestic abuse.
by Tim Stelloh /
Image: Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017
Rapper XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at the Jackie Gleason Theater on Oct. 6, 2017, in Miami Beach, Florida.Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, was shot to death during an apparent robbery on Monday outside a motorcycle shop in Florida, authorities said.

As of Monday night, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office had not identifiedtwo men wanted in the death of the musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, the office said in a statement.

Authorities say Onfroy was leaving the Riva Motorsports shop in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami, around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed men, the statement said. At least one of them opened fire before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Onfroy vaulted to stardom last year, after a song he uploaded to SoundCloud — “Look at Me” — climbed to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, he reportedly secured a $6 million record deal with a Capitol Music Group subsidiary.

In March, Onfroy’s sophomore album, "?," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Image: XXXTentacion
XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, in a prison mugshot.Miami- Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department via AP

Onfroy was among the the scores of men in media and entertainment accused of misconduct and violence against women. A video appeared to show him punching a pregnant woman — his lawyers said the video was “completely in jest” — and he was awaiting trial in the beating of his pregnant girlfriend.

Onfroy denied the charges, which include aggravated battery, domestic battery and false imprisonment, but in court documents obtained by Miami New Times, his girlfriend detailed brutal abuse.

Onfroy was briefly booted from the music platform Spotify's curated playlists over the allegations, though the company later reversed its policy, meant to apply to musicians accused of harassment and violence.

