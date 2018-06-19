Rapper XXXTentacion is killed in apparent robbery in Florida

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rapper XXXTentacion, 20, was shot to death during an apparent robbery on Monday outside a motorcycle shop in Florida, authorities said.

As of Monday night, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office had not identifiedtwo men wanted in the death of the musician, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, the office said in a statement.

Authorities say Onfroy was leaving the Riva Motorsports shop in Deerfield Beach, north of Miami, around 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed men, the statement said. At least one of them opened fire before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Onfroy vaulted to stardom last year, after a song he uploaded to SoundCloud — “Look at Me” — climbed to No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, he reportedly secured a $6 million record deal with a Capitol Music Group subsidiary.

In March, Onfroy’s sophomore album, "?," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.