Rock icon Carlos Santana postpones six tour dates after collapsing on stage

Rock icon Carlos Santana postponed six tour dates Friday, days after he collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan, a representative for the musician said.

Manager Michael Vrionis said that shows in Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Texas were being delayed so that Santana could recuperate fully from heat exhaustion and dehydration.

"Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon," Vrionis said in a statement, adding that Santana "profoundly regrets" the postponements, "but, his health is our number one concern."

The Indianapolis Star reported that his show Friday with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville was delayed minutes before he was scheduled to take the stage.

The newspaper reported a "collective groan" among the 20,000 fans who had packed the venue as the news was read on stage. The concert was moved to Aug. 3.

The show was to be the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inductee's first since he fell mid-concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, north of Detroit, and was carried offstage.

A show Wednesday in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, was also postponed.

The five other canceled shows were set to take place at venues in Cincinnati; Milwaukee; Dallas; Rogers, Arkansas; and The Woodlands, Texas.

Santana, 74, is still scheduled to play concerts between July 23 and the end of the year, representatives for the musician said. His Miraculous Supernatural Tour is scheduled to run through August before he returns to Las Vegas for a residency at the House of Blues.