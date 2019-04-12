Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 12, 2019, 11:46 AM GMT By Ben Kesslen

Mick Jagger, 75, is back on his feet after undergoing heart surgery.

The Rolling Stones announced last month they were postponing their upcoming tour that was slated to start on April 20 due to Jagger’s health.

On Thursday, Jagger posted a photo on social media of him up and about, with the caption, “A walk in the park!”

Last week, he posted an update on Facebook, saying his heart-valve surgery was successful and thanking his fans for their support during his recovery.

“I’m feeling much better now and on the mend,” Jagger said. “[A]nd also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job.”

Fans quickly responded to Jagger’s photo, sharing their delight the famous frontman was feeling better.

Jagger is expected to make a full recovery and return to the stage this summer, according to Rolling Stone magazine.