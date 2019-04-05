Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 5, 2019, 3:45 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has reportedly undergone successful heart valve surgery.

The 75-year-old musician is resting after completing the transcatheter aortic valve replacement in New York, according to Billboard.

Jagger's representatives did not provide information on his condition to NBC News.

The surgery comes less than a week after the band postponed its North American tour after doctors told Jagger he needed to take a break from touring to receive medical treatment.

Jagger's representatives have declined to specify his treatment but sources told Billboard that he is recovering and in great health.

In a tweet on Saturday, the band wrote, "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly."

The tour was originally slated to begin in April but will now start in July.