April 5, 2019, 3:45 PM GMT By Farnoush Amiri

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has undergone successful heart-valve surgery.

The musician is resting and "is expected to make a full recovery" after completing a transcatheter aortic valve replacement in New York, according to Fran Curtis, his representative.

Jagger tweeted after his surgery Friday, "I’m feeling much better now and on the mend."

The surgery comes less than a week after the band postponed its North American tour when doctors told Jagger, 75, he needed to take a break to receive medical treatment.

Doctors are monitoring Jagger for any complications, according to Billboard, which first reported that the musician underwent the procedure successfully.

In a tweet Saturday, the band wrote, "We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly."

The tour was originally slated to begin in April but will now start in July.