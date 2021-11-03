Ronnie Wilson, founding member of R&B group The Gap Band, dies at 73

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the Oklahoma-grown R&B and funk group The Gap Band, died Tuesday.

He was 73.

Wilson's wife, Linda Boulware-Wilson, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

"The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am," she wrote. "Please continue to pray for The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins family, while we mourn his passing."

"Ronnie Wilson was a genius with creating, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, trumpet, keyboards, and singing music, from childhood to his early seventies," she added.

"He will be truly missed!!!

Wilson formed The Gap Band with his brothers Charlie and Robert. The brothers, who were born in Tulsa, originally called themselves The Greenwood Archer Pine Street Band.

The name was a tribute to three streets that were targeted by a white mob during the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, according to the group's website.

The group's name was later shortened to The G.A.P. Band, and eventually the periods were dropped.

The Gap Band reached the peak of its fame in the 1980s, touring across the U.S. and opening for major acts such as The Rolling Stones.

They were best known for popular tracks like "You Dropped a Bomb on Me," "Party Train," “Burn Rubber," Outstanding," "Oops Upside Your Head," "Early in the Morning," and "Yearning for Your Love."