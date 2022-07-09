Shawn Mendes postpones Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from his Wonder tour to focus on his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," he wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

Mendes said because he spent the past few years "off the road," he thought he was ready "but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point."

Mendes said he consulted with health care professionals and his team before deciding that he needed to "take some to heal and take care of myself and my mental health."

The post was "liked" more than a million times with celebrities and fans showing their support for the "Señorita" singer.

"Taking care of yourself is important. Thinking of you Shawn, we’ll be here to cheer you on when you’re ready to be back," wrote fashion company Tommy Hilfiger.

"In tough times we need a sense of home to feel found. From a different walk of life I hear you brother you’ll be back and better than ever soon," photographer Sam Dameshek posted.

The singer, 23, kicked off "Wonder The World Tour" in Portland, Oregon, on June 27 after releasing his latest studio album "Wonder" in 2020. He was scheduled to continue the tour Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The other dates that have been postponed include stops in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington D.C. and Connecticut, according to the tour website.