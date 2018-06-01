Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department.

A police document obtained by NBC News states that on April 17, 2017, Brown struck photographer Bennie Vines, causing "great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement."

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

CORRECTION (July 6, 9:34 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the law enforcement agency that issued the arrest warrant. It was the Tampa Police Department, not the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office.