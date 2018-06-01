Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida

It's the latest arrest for the singer who has pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and has a 2016 arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.
by Associated Press /  / Updated 
Image: Chris Brown
Chris Brown performs at 2018 BET Experience Staples Center Concert, sponsored by COCA-COLA, at L.A. Live on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department.

A police document obtained by NBC News states that on April 17, 2017, Brown struck photographer Bennie Vines, causing "great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement."

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He is currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.

CORRECTION (July 6, 9:34 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the law enforcement agency that issued the arrest warrant. It was the Tampa Police Department, not the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
MORE FROM news