April 8, 2019, 12:29 PM GMT By Variety

Solange has cancelled her Coachella performances due to "major production delays," the festival announced Sunday evening.

"Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival," the announcement reads. "She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

The festival takes place next weekend and the weekend of April 19-21, in Indio, Calif. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are the headliners, while other performers include Kanye West (who will be performing a special Easter Sunday service) Janelle Monae, Khalid, Zedd, Weezer, J Balvin, Billie Eilish and many others.

At press time, Solange had not commented on the cancellation on any of her social platforms.

While production issues are often cited as a cause for concert cancellations that are actually due to other reasons, in Solange's case it seems a likely cause: The concerts around her last album, 2016's "A Seat at the Table," featured multiple dancers and elaborate production — particularly a special pair of performances at New York's Guggenheim Museum in 2017, which involved 100 performers and took over most of the building's interior — and while she has yet to stage a concert in support of her new album "When I Get Home," which was released early last month, it's likely to involve complex staging as well.

West pulled out of his planned headlining performances at this year's Coachella festival the day before the lineup was announced.