Spotify deletes R. Kelly songs from its own playlists as part of new 'hateful conduct' policy

Spotify, the biggest streaming music service in America, will remove R. Kelly's music from its playlists as part of a new hate content and hateful conduct policy, the company said Thursday.
The embattled R&B star's songs will still be available on Spotify, but the service will no longer "actively promote" his music in its owned-and-operated and algorithmic playlists, such as Discover Weekly.
"We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values," the company said in a statement.
R. Kelly, the Grammy winner behind hits like "I Believe I Can Fly," has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and coercion over the last two decades. The artist's alleged behavior has come under particular scrutiny in the era of #MeToo and with the rise of the #MuteRKelly social media movement.
He has vehemently denied wrongdoing.
Spotify's new rules around hate content and hateful conduct state in part:
"When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."
A spokesman for the company said "Our policy at this time is to not actively promote artists we feel are not in line with our values. We will not be removing their catalogs." He did not elaborate, but said "this policy will evolve over time as we move forward."
The spokesman also would not comment on other artists whose music might be affected by the new policy.
Last August, Spotify said it would take down or review the music of dozens of white supremacist artists, according to a report by Vice News.
R. Kelly has long been the subject of accusations and rumors that span the gamut from bizarre to potentially criminal. He reportedly wed the late R&B singer Aaliyah in 1994, when she was just 15 and widely described as his protégé. The marriage was apparently later annulled.
He was later accused of child pornography after a videotape circulated that appeared to show him having sex with and urinating on a teenage girl. He was acquitted of all charges in 2008, and the legal drama seemed to have little effect on his commercial successes.
The veteran Chicago music reporter Jim DeRogatis brought a new round of scrutiny to the singer last summer with a series of investigative reports for BuzzFeed, including one article in which parents described Kelly's home in the Atlanta suburbs as a "cult" where he held women against their will.