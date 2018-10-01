Spotify deletes R. Kelly songs from its own playlists as part of new 'hateful conduct' policy

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Spotify, the biggest streaming music service in America, will remove R. Kelly's music from its playlists as part of a new hate content and hateful conduct policy, the company said Thursday.

The embattled R&B star's songs will still be available on Spotify, but the service will no longer "actively promote" his music in its owned-and-operated and algorithmic playlists, such as Discover Weekly.

"We don't censor content because of an artist's or creator's behavior, but we want our editorial decisions — what we choose to program — to reflect our values," the company said in a statement.

R. Kelly, the Grammy winner behind hits like "I Believe I Can Fly," has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and coercion over the last two decades. The artist's alleged behavior has come under particular scrutiny in the era of #MeToo and with the rise of the #MuteRKelly social media movement.

He has vehemently denied wrongdoing.

Spotify's new rules around hate content and hateful conduct state in part:

"When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful (for example, violence against children and sexual violence), it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."

A spokesman for the company said "Our policy at this time is to not actively promote artists we feel are not in line with our values. We will not be removing their catalogs." He did not elaborate, but said "this policy will evolve over time as we move forward."

The spokesman also would not comment on other artists whose music might be affected by the new policy.

Last August, Spotify said it would take down or review the music of dozens of white supremacist artists, according to a report by Vice News.

R. Kelly has long been the subject of accusations and rumors that span the gamut from bizarre to potentially criminal. He reportedly wed the late R&B singer Aaliyah in 1994, when she was just 15 and widely described as his protégé. The marriage was apparently later annulled.