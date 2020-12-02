Spotify looks back at music choices of 2020 with 'Wrapped'

Music streaming service Spotify has released its annual "Wrapped" round-up, a look back at the most popular music of 2020 both for individual users and for the platform as a whole.

In a tweet posted late on Tuesday, Spotify announced that "#2020Wrapped is here."

For individual users, most of whom can currently see the feature on their app, the list included their top songs of the year, their top artists of the year, top genres, minutes listened and more.

Spotify also included a tab that showed "one song helped you get through it all."

That top song feature, including information about when users first started listening to the song that helped them survive 2020 to the date the user listened to that song for the 100th time, are all new to 2020's "Wrapped."

But on social media, many people posted that Spotify had nailed the song that had helped them cope with the global Covid-19 pandemic and the isolation of quarantine.

Some were in disbelief that Spotify was able to accurately determine what their coping song was.

"HOW DOES SPOTIFY WRAPPED KNOW WHAT SONG GOT ME THROUGH IT ALL??? (They’re right.) BUT WHAT KIND OF SORCERY???" one person wrote.

Others reminisced about the songs that they said kept them sane as they began to learn how to cope with the new normal of quarantine.

"Got my Spotify Wrapped 2020. This is so true. Lonely Night and HP did help me get through the first few months of the pandemic and working from home. This song did a great job keeping me sane," one person wrote of the music from the South Korean television series "Hospital Playlist."

In some cases, listeners even tagged their favorite bands and artists, thanking them for the support their music provided at the start of the pandemic.

"I'm grateful to you for helping me get through everything," one user wrote of the South Korean singer Wonho.

Who did the world listen to this year? 🌎 #2020Wrapped



These artists had the most streams across Spotify in 2020. pic.twitter.com/LsYVI33vL7 — Spotify Charts (@spotifycharts) December 1, 2020

Along with the music individual users enjoyed, Spotify also tweeted its top artists, albums and songs of the year.

Top global artists included rapper Bad Bunny, rapper Drake, singer J Balvin, the late rapper Juice Wrld, and singer The Weeknd.

Singers Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift were the only women among the Top 10 artists.

The top 10 songs, many of which also became viral hits on TikTok, included The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," Tones And I's "Dance Monkey," and Roddy Ricch's "The Box."

Among the top 10 albums on Spotify's wrapped, Bad Bunny's "YHLQMDLG" snagged the top spot, with The Weeknd's "After Hours" coming in second and Post Malone's "Hollywood's Bleeding" coming in third.

Among other lists posted as a part of the end-of-the-year wrap-up, Spotify listed its top 10 female artists and top 10 podcasts.

On Twitter, as users shared their results, some expressed embarrassment about their top songs.

I listened to the Hamilton soundtrack a lot this year and Spotify did this to punish me pic.twitter.com/MTUZzs0Gfp — Emily Ames (@emilyames77) December 2, 2020

One person tweeted that they spent much of 2020 listening to the musical "Hamilton," and joked that the app had punished them for it.

"I basically pay for a subscription to the Hamilton playlist," another person tweeted.

Others boasted that they had made it into their favorite artist's top percent of listeners, another feature included in "Wrapped."

no other spotify wrapped info, only that i am in the TOP .5 PERCENT of prince listeners pic.twitter.com/nTGlcm3GLD — Kylie Flick®🎄 (@thekylienebula) December 2, 2020

"So Spotify Wrapped is here and apparently I've been listening to them so much that I'm in their TOP 0,5 PERCENT MOST ACTIVE LISTENERS. 0.5 PERCENT. 0. POINT. 5," one person tweeted of the band All Time Low.

Another proudly wrote of the artist Prince, "no other spotify wrapped info, only that i am in the TOP .5 PERCENT of prince listeners."