Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins honored during Grammys

The Grammys paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died late last month while the band was on tour in South America.

The in memoriam video during Sunday's show, set to the Foo Fighter song "My Hero," showed footage of Hawkins, 50, singing on stage with the band.

Foo Fighters won three awards during the non-televised part of the event, for best rock performance ("Making a Fire"), best rock song ("Waiting on a War") and best rock album ("Medicine at Midnight"). None of the band members were present.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Grammys but canceled all tour dates and coming performances in wake of Hawkins' death.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement last week. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, ahead of Foo Fighters' performance at Festival Estéreo Picnic. Colombian authorities did not disclose the cause of death, but they reported that he had 10 substances in his system when he was found.

Billie Eilish also paid tribute to Hawkins in her Grammys performance, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with his face and name when she sang "Happier Than Ever."

The in memoriam tribute also honored DMX, Meat Loaf, Ronnie Spector, Virgil Abloh and Biz Markie. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler sang a medley of Steven Sondheim's popular works in honor of the late composer.