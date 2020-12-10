Taylor Swift announces the release of new album 'Evermore'

Pop star Taylor Swift announced on Instagram Thursday morning that she's dropping a new surprise album, titled "Evermore."

"To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in," the singer wrote in a lengthy post accompanied by a photo of herself in a plaid jacket with her back to the camera.

The record will be Swift's ninth studio album and is a sister record of "folklore," which was released in July.

"I’ve never done this before. In the past I’ve always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning," she posted on Instagram.

"I loved the escapism I found in these imaginary/not imaginary tales. I loved the ways you welcomed the dreamscapes and tragedies and epic tales of love lost and found into your lives. So I just kept writing them."

The album will have 15 songs on the standard edition and two bonus tracks on the deluxe physical edition. It will be released at midnight eastern time, days before the singer's 31st birthday on Dec. 13.

Swift said her upcoming birthday played a role in why she decided to drop the album. In a second Instagram post, she explained that ever since she was 13 she's been excited about turning 31 because it's her favorite number backward.

"You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!" she wrote. "I also know this holiday season will be a lonely one for most of us and if there are any of you out there who turn to music to cope with missing loved ones the way I do, this is for you."

"Evermore" wasn't the only surprise Swift had for her fans, affectionally known as Swifties. At the same time as the album's release, she will be dropping the video for "Willow," the first track on the record.