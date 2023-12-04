Taylor Swift cheers in red at Chiefs-Packers game in Green Bay

Taylor Swift was in snowy Wisconsin on Sunday to cheer on her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The “Karma” singer showed up to the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers, walking into Lambeau Field with a small posse that included Brittany Mahomes.

Despite excited reactions and support from Swift and Mahomes throughout the game, the Chiefs lost to the Packers 19-27.

The official X page for “Sunday Night Football” shared a video of Swift walking in donning a bright red coat over an all black outfit and hair tied back into a low bun.

“Taylor Swift has arrived in Green Bay!” the page tweeted with the hashtag #ChiefsKingdom.

During “Football Night in America” on NBC, Swift was seen in the box with her phone out filming the field before the big game. The crowd was also clearly excited for her to be there, with one sign reading, “Go Taylor’s boyfriend!”

Others were sporting red Chiefs jerseys that had “Taylor’s boyfriend” written along the back.

The Grammy winner is currently on a break from her record-breaking “Eras Tour.” She recently appeared in London on the red carpet of Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” film premiere Nov. 30.

Swift has attended four games so far this year to cheer on Kelce. Prior to Sunday, the last game Swift attended was Oct. 22, when the Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

But, of the four Chiefs games she’s attended, only one has been an away game. Swift attended the Chiefs-Jets matchup with her close friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and more in New Jersey, a hop and a skip away from her home in New York.

Swift’s previous attendance at games correlated to a better performance from Kelce, the Associated Press reported in October. In the four games Swift attended, Kelce averaged 108 yards receiving, a significant increase from the games she missed.

“Taylor can stay around as long as she want,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked Oct. 22.

The Packers are used to having a superstar in the building. Safety Jonathan Owens is married to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. She was also spotted at Sunday’s game.

The official X account for NBC Olympics and Paralympics shared a sweet video between the gold medalist and her husband before Sunday night’s matchup.

In the brief clip, Owens runs over to Biles before the two embrace in a sideline kiss and exchange a fist pound.