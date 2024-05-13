Taylor Swift debuts red and yellow outfit with Chiefs' Travis Kelce in the audience for 87th 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift hit a milestone on her record-breaking “Eras Tour”: her 87th show.

Fittingly, No. 87 was in the crowd.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce attended Swift’s fourth and final concert in Paris on May 12, which officially kicked off the European leg of her tour and marked the first shows featuring songs from her 11th album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Kelce was spotted in the crowd dancing along to Swift’s hits with Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

One of those songs was “So High School,” a song from “Tortured Poets” that is thought to be about Kelce. Before she performed the song on May 12, fans filmed Swift blowing a kiss up into the crowd.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris. Kevin Mazur / TAS24 / Getty Images

In videos posted to social media, Kelce can be seen rocking along, pointing from his eyes to Swift while she sang, “Every time I look at you.”

Taylor Nation responded to a concertgoer’s tweet about their “Eras Tour” outfits with a reference to “So High School.” The X user shared pics of one attendee in a Chiefs No. 87 jersey and another in Swift’s cheerleader uniform from “Shake It Off.”

“One knows how to ball, one knows Aristotle,” Taylor Nation tweeted.

Swift first performed “So High School” on May 9, and fans immediately noticed the set design seemingly referenced a football game setting, with flood lights onscreen and a set of bleachers.

The choreography appeared to include a “swag surf,” a celebratory dance move often done at major sporting events, including Chiefs games. Swift and Donna Kelce’s participation in a swag surf at a playoff game in January notably went viral.

Then during her surprise set, when she plays a song on acoustic guitar and piano, Swift acknowledged that this her 87th “Eras Tour” show. On guitar, she performed a mashup of “The Alchemy,” a “Tortured Poets” song overflowing with football imagery, and “Treacherous.” On piano, she played a mashup of “Begin Again” and “Paris.”

Swift also debuted a new outfit during her “1989” era May 12, a sparkly yellow top and bright red skirt. Fans immediately clocked the apparent reference to the Chiefs’ official colors.

Taylor Nation responded to a tweet about the outfit, writing, “It’s the 87th show,” confirming the possible connection to the Chiefs, and specifically their star tight end.

At the end of the concert, Swift kept up her tradition of changing the lyrics to her finale song, “Karma.”

Since Kelce first attended an “Eras Tour” show in November, when the tight end is in the crowd, instead of “Karma is the guy on the screen,” Swift sings, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”