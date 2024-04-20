Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' album breaks multiple Spotify records

Taylor Swift's new album “The Tortured Poets Department” broke records on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.

"History made! On April 19, 2024, Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was the first album in Spotify history to have over 300M streams in a single day," Spotify announced Saturday on X.

But that wasn't the only record Swift's 11th studio album broke on Spotify in less than 24 hours after its release on Friday.

The album's first single "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone set the record as the most-streamed song in a single day.

A day before it dropped, "The Tortured Poets Department" became the most pre-saved album on Countdown Pages, a Spotify feature that allows users to preview track lists before an album is released.

Swift had already held the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day and the most streamed artist in a single day with the release of “Midnights” in October 2022.

As for other music streaming platforms, “The Tortured Poets Department” broke the record for biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams on Apple Music. It also became the most streamed album on Amazon Music ever in its first day.