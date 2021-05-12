Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Carole King, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner are the newest inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday morning.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame said its 2021 class includes the "most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization."

Dave Grohl, founder of the Foo Fighters, will become a two-time inductee. He was inducted with Nirvana in 2014.

King, who was previously inducted with Gerry Goffin in 1990, and Turner, who was previously inducted with Ike and Tina Turner in 1991, are also two-time inductees.

“This diverse class of talented inductees reflects the Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

To be eligible for induction, artists have to had released their first record 25 years earlier and "have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s and Jay-Z were on the ballot for the first time this year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame allows fans to vote on the nominees. The top five artists in that vote make up a "Fan's ballot" that gets tallied with the rest of the ballots.

The 36th annual ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Other awards include the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which will go to Clarence Avant; the Musical Excellence Award, which will go to LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads; and the Early Influence Award, which will go to Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton.

Last year, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex were the inductees.