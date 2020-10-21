Tony Lewis, singer of '80s pop-rock band The Outfield, dies at 62

Tony Lewis, the singer of '80s pop-rock band The Outfield, has died at 62.

No cause of death was given.

"Tony Lewis, singer of the '80s rock band The Outfield, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away," reads the statement. "Tony's music touched people around the globe for decades. Lewis and the late John Spinks took the '80s by storm with The Outfield's infectious pop songs, including 'Your Love,' 'All The Love' and 'Say It Isn't So.' 'Your Love' reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1986 and is still widely known today, with features in various TV spots and commercials, gaining millions of streams each month." The "Your Love" video currently boasts more than 300 million views on YouTube.

The band had achieved huge success in the U.S., but weren't as known in the U.K. Still, the band continued to record and tour through the 1980s and into the early 1990s.

Speaking to The Grateful Web in 2019, Lewis said, "I grew up in East London. I sang in an American accent even though my friends said I sounded more like Michael Caine in real life. It would sound pretty funny if I sang 'Your Love' in my real accent."

In 2017, Lewis signed to Madison Records and released "Out of the Darkness" in 2018. Featuring a sound that harkened back to The Outfield.

Earlier this year, Lewis released "Unplugged — The Acoustic Sessions." And in June, he appeared on RW Quarantunes, a by-invitation-only online fundraiser and greatest hits showcase where he performed "Your Love" solo and sounded phenomenal.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Carol.