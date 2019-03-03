Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 3, 2019, 7:34 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Janice Freeman, a season 13 contestant on "The Voice," died Saturday in Pasadena, California, from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart, her family said.

She was 33.

Her family said she complained that she could not breathe properly on Saturday afternoon and her husband performed CPR on her.

He called 911 and continued to perform CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

Freeman died at the hospital. Doctors believe a blood clot had formed in her lungs, causing her death.

Freeman appeared on "The Voice" in 2017. She was selected for the team coached by Miley Cyrus and was mentored by her.

"She finished 11th in the season but continued to receive a great deal of support from Miley Cyrus in a warm friendship," Freeman's family said.

Cyrus helped Freeman financially, as she battled lupus, meningitis and cervical cancer, which she had beaten.

"Her immune system continued to remain depressed, with even common colds threatening more serious repercussions," her family said. "Throughout, Janice remained bright and hopeful, relying on her strong faith and a sheer will to live as she maintained an active performance schedule."

Her last performance was just a week ago, on Feb. 22, for a nonprofit gala in Kansas City.

Cyrus posted a tribute to Freeman. She captioned a picture of a rainbow on her Instagram story, “Thank you @janicefreeman…for everything. This represents you perfectly.”

Freeman is survived by her husband, Dion, 12-year-old daughter, Hannah, her mother Janice and her siblings.