Ye replaced at Coachella with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd

Two days after reports surfaced that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is dropping out of headlining Coachella, the festival has announced who will be filling his slot.

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will now headline the third day of the festival, which takes place in Indio, California, on April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24.

Without acknowledging Ye's departure, the festival tweeted with an image of the updated line-up on Wednesday.

"The Party & The After Party," the festival wrote.

A spokesperson for the festival did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The news of Ye's departure follows months of unpredictable behavior from the rapper, who has been widely criticized for his online presence during his divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

He was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating the company's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies after he used racial slurs in a post about "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

Ye has also targeted Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, online, releasing an animated music video that appeared to depict a decapitated Davidson.

From left, Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso of Swedish House Mafia attend the Ultra Music Festival Weekend 2 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on March 24, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Aaron Davidson / WireImage file

Ye, who was nominated for five Grammys — including best rap song for "Jail" and album of the year for "Donda" — was barred from the awards show for "concerning online behavior," his spokesperson said.

Ye and fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish also feuded this year over Eilish's halting her Atlanta concert to help a fan get an inhaler, which he took as a dis to Travis Scott. Eilish didn't mention Scott during her concert, but Ye threatened to drop out of the festival unless she apologized.