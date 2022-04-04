Ye is reportedly dropping out of Coachella

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped out of Coachella, leaving the festival without a headliner slot weeks before it starts, according to TMZ, citing sources close to the performer.

It is unclear why Ye reportedly canceled his performance abruptly. The festival, which takes place in Indio, California, is scheduled for later this month, on April 15-17 and 22-24.

Representatives for Ye and Coachella did not immediately respond to request for comment and NBC News has not confirmed TMZ's report.

The news follows months of unpredictable behavior from Ye, who has been widely criticized for his online presence amid his divorce with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

He was temporarily banned from Instagram for violating the company's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies after using racial slurs in a post about "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

Ye has also targeted Kardashian's current boyfriend Pete Davidson online, and released an animated music video that appeared to depict a decapitated Davidson.

The rapper, who was nominated for five Grammys including best rap song for "Jail" and album of the year for "Donda," was barred from the awards show for "concerning online behavior," his spokesperson said.

Ye and fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish also feuded earlier this year over Eilish halting her Atlanta concert to help a fan get an inhaler, which he took as a diss toward Travis Scott.

Scott was booked for a slot at Coachella this year, but festival organizers pulled his performance after 10 people died at the Astroworld music festival during a massive crowd surge.

Eilish didn’t mention Scott during her concert, but Ye threatened to drop out of the festival unless she apologized.

“PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAVE AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN,” Ye wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM.”

Scott, who was scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020 before it was canceled due to Covid precautions, was going to join West onstage during his performance, TMZ reported.