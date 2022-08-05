A traffic reporter made 15 Beyoncé references in a segment — and Bey’s mom responded

Queen Bey’s mom had to show some love to a NBC Philadelphia traffic reporter’s viral Beyoncé-infused traffic report.

“This Soo cool !! All Song tittles,” Tina Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post sharing NBC traffic reporter Sheila Watko’s segment from earlier this week.

Watko said she “had to celebrate our girl Beyoncé” shortly after the release of her new album “Renaissance,” and managed to cram more than a dozen Beyoncé song titles and references into her traffic segment. “Formation” and “Heated” were natural fits, but “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Beautiful Liar” even got shoutouts.

“If you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams’ ... I just heard a groan,” she says while laughing at the beginning of her segment. “But traffic is getting ‘Heated,’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit.”

By the end of her traffic report, Watko came up with 15 amazing puns before her co-anchors offered some relief — and more references.

NBC Philadelphia morning co-anchor Erin Coleman said she would have been very impressed if Watko had managed to fit in “put a ring on it,” while co-anchor Keith Jones lauded Watko’s creativity, noting her segment wasn’t scripted, so her puns were all off the top of her head.

“Watko should ‘Run the World,’” Jones said, bringing the total number of references to 17.

Beyonce and mother Tina Knowles walk the runway at the end of their fashion runway presentation for House of Dereon during London Fashion Week, in London, on Sept. 17, 2011. Karl Prouse / Catwalking/Getty Images file

Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album “Renaissance” on July 29, which was her first solo album in six years. Before the album’s release, the “Break My Soul” singer revealed the 16-track album will be part of a “three-act project.”

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she said of the album in a post on her website. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

So while it’s unclear if Beyoncé herself saw the clip, we know it made it pretty close, and Watko responded to Knowles’ post in an interview on NBC Philadelphia, saying she “was gonna die” when she saw the repost from Bey’s mom.

“I mean, if Beyoncé is the queen — which she is — Miss Tina is the super queen? I mean she gave us Beyoncé, come on,” Watko gushes.

And she couldn’t leave the interview without some good promo—for Bey, of course. Coleman and Jones urged viewers to check out Watko’s segment, while Watko says, “And you gotta stream ‘Renaissance’!”

“Stream ‘Renaissance’ cause it inspired me,” Watko says. “You’re gonna love it.”

