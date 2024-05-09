'The Bear' Season 3 teaser shows Jeremy Allen White back in the kitchen

FX is dishing out “The Bear” Season 3 on June 27, the network announced alongside a short teaser of the upcoming season.

In the teaser, Jeremy Allen White's Carmy is back in the kitchen, alone at the restaurant in the middle of the night, as he gazes into a camera that zooms out over Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago skyline.

It was previously announced that the third season would premiere sometime in June by FX chairman John Landraf. Landgraf also confirmed that, like the first two seasons, Hulu will drop all the episodes on one day as opposed to a week-to-week release.

Season 2 of the restaurant dramedy followed the kitchen crew as they transformed their family-owned sandwich shop into a fine dining spot. The cast is led by White, who stars alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson.

At this year’s strike-delayed Emmys, “The Bear” Season 1 — which first streamed on Hulu in June 2022 — walked away with 10 wins, including best comedy series, lead comedy actor for White, supporting comedy actor for Moss-Bachrach and supporting comedy actress for Edebiri.

Season 2 has also picked up awards traction, winning for best comedy series at the Golden Globes, along with White and Edebiri earning wins in their respective acting categories. The series also took home the series prize at the Critics Choice Awards, with White, Edebiri and Moss-Bachrach also winning.

Speaking to Variety in December, White revealed how he was planning to prepare for Season 3: “I do know in January I’m going to spend a fair amount of time getting together with some chefs. There’ll be a menu set, I believe, that’s going to be for the restaurant in the third season. And I know that I’m going to start putting together that menu with different chefs."

"We all did a lot of preparation before the first season," White said. "I went to culinary school and I spent a lot of time in restaurants. And then, for the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking. But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Creator Chris Storer executive produces “The Bear” alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matheson. The series is produced by FX Productions, and Tyson Bidner serves as producer.