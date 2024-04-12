'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce divorce 3 months after getting married

"The Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner and his wife, Theresa Nist, announced Friday they are divorcing three months after getting married.

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth and we've kind of come to the conclusion, mutually, that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," Turner, 72, said on "Good Morning America."

The pair tied the knot in a televised ceremony in January after meeting last fall on the first season of "The Golden Bachelor," a spinoff of the long-running ABC dating reality show "The Bachelor."

Nist, 70, thanked fans for their support.

"I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope," she said. "We want none of that to change for anybody."

