'You got the wrong one': Jussie Smollett releases song after jail release

Jussie Smollett released a new song last week that contains lyrics appearing to address his criminal case, claiming he was wrongly convicted.

The "Empire" actor was released from jail last month pending an appeal after he was convicted of falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.

“Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this / This ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation? / Just simply to look like a victim / Like it’s something fun / Y’all better look at someone else / You got the wrong one,” Smollett sings in his song “Thank You God."

Smollett, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, shared a snippet of the song in an Instagram post on Friday.

The post starts out with a title card, captioned with the message: “CHANNELING THESE THOUGHTS THE BEST WAY I KNOW HOW. LOVE YOU… — JUSSIE.”

Smollett, who is Black and gay, claimed that he was brutally assaulted in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood early Jan. 29, 2019. Authorities said he orchestrated the phony assault. Smollett has denied that and said he is innocent.

One hundred percent of the profits will be donated to the non-profit organizations, Rainbow Push Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project and Secure the Bag Safety, according to the caption of his Instagram post.