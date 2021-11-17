'You guys saved my life': Britney Spears talks life post conservatorship

Britney Spears spoke to fans about her intentions for moving on after being released from her conservatorship last week, thanking the #FreeBritney activists for their support.

Spears, 39, posted a two-minute video on Instagram on Tuesday to answer questions about her life after her conservatorship. She joked in the caption that she'd give her followers a "hint" of her thoughts before she "set things square" on Oprah, referring to speculation she might want to do a sitdown interview about her situation.

"I'm just grateful honestly for each day, and being able to have the keys to my car and being able to be independent, feel like a woman: owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles," Spears said. "It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. And I'm grateful for that."

Since 2008, the international pop star has been under conservatorship, which legally stripped her from being able to make medical and financial decisions. Her father, James "Jamie" Spears, served as conservator of her estate for the majority of her 13 years in conservatorship, until September.

A judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship Friday, roughly six months after Spears gave public testimony in which she described her conservatorship as traumatizing and abusive.

Representatives for Jamie Spears have repeatedly denied abuse allegations and said that he has only acted in his daughter’s best interest.

Fans of the singer launched the #FreeBritney movement on social media and the campaign picked up national attention in 2019. Spears addressed the movement in her video Tuesday evening.

"Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything," Spears said. "And because of you guys ... kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long. You gave it awareness to all of them. And because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way — 100 percent."

Spears also said she does not want to appear a victim and that she wants to be an “advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

Many within the #FreeBritney movement have said they would like to continue focusing on reforming conservatorship and guardianship arrangements. Spears' case has inspired more scrutiny over the system, including a congressional hearing in September.

“I’m a very strong woman so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people,” Spears said. “So hopefully, my little story, hopefully, my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system.”