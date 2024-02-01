'We all have a lot of feelings and that’s OK': Elmo says to check on your friends after huge response to his wellness tweet

Beloved "Sesame Street" character Elmo is sharing a message of empathy and urging people to check in on their friends after his seemingly harmless "How is everybody doing" tweet turned into an online trauma dump.

Elmo appeared on NBC's "TODAY" show Thursday, along with his father, Louie, to stress the importance of emotional wellness.

"It's important to remember that we all have a lot of feelings and that’s OK," the furry red character said on the show. "It’s good to know what feeling you’re having, and if you’re feeling sad or worried or confused, then you have to talk to someone that you love and trust, and it’s good to talk about it."

The character said he was feeling "really happy" and "glad" that he got to talk to so many people "and see how they’re doing” as his tweet clocked nearly 200 million views and over 16,000 replies.

Elmo on Today with his father Louie on Thursday. Nate Congleton / TODAY

On Monday, Elmo's X account asked a seemingly innocent question: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” — and the tweet was met with a deluge of hilarious (and exhausted) responses. “Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here,” a user replied. Another wrote: “Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come.” Another wrote: "Elmo girl… I’m having a quarter life crisis right now... I’m mentally burnt out and I have a lifetime of working to go.”

Rapper T-Pain responded with a reference to one of his own lyrics, saying: "I’m just looking for somebody to talk to and show me some love if you know what I mean."

In a follow-up post, Elmo wrote: “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you #EmotionalWellBeing.”

President Joe Biden responded to that tweet, stressing: "Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other ... "

Elmo's father, Louie, said on the show: “Emotional well-being, that’s kind of the key. It’s as important as your physical health."

"Learning what feelings you have inside, how to name them and healthy ways to express them, that’s just part of living. Nowadays, you got to get it out,” he added.

"It’s very important to check on your fiends and see how they’re doing because maybe they’re not OK, or maybe they are, but it’s good to talk about it," Elmo added.