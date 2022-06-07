'I own what I said': Kid Rock stands by 2019 rant against Oprah Winfrey, Joy Behar

Country rocker and rapper Kid Rock revisited his 2019 vulgar comments about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, saying that he doesn't "apologize to anybody."

"A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said," Rock said in an episode on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson Originals."

The comments come years after TMZ published a video in late November 2019 that showed Rock drunkenly ranting about the two talk show hosts at his Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee. The musician was eventually escorted offstage by the venue's security team.

Rock has also previously lashed out against other women in the entertainment industry, like Taylor Swift.

In January, Rock garnered further controversy after the musician said he wouldn't play at venues that required Covid-19 vaccinations or masks in his upcoming tours.

A spokesperson for Kid Rock did not immediately respond to request for comment.