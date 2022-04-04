Martha Stewart is in mourning after her four dogs mistakenly attacked and killed one of her beloved cats, Princess Peony.

The 80-year-old celebrity businesswoman shared the news on Instagram Sunday with a photo of a grave being dug out by workers.

“burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony,” Stewart wrote. “the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly. RIP beauty.”

Shortly after her announcement, Stewart shared another Instagram post of the 12-year-old calico Persion cat's close-up shot on Instagram.

“this was the Princess Peony,” she wrote.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, captioned: “RIP beauty cat Princess Peony!!!”

Alongside her twin sister, Empress Tang, Princess Peony was born on May 11, 2009, according to Stewart's website. The cats were both moved to Stewart’s farm four months later.