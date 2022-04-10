'As the World Turns' actress Kathryn Hays dead at 87

Kathryn Hays, one of the stars of "As the World Turns," has died. She was 87.

Hays' death was confirmed by her family, who said the actress died on March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut. No cause of death was given.

Hays, who was born Kay Piper in Princeton, Illinois, starred in "As the World Turns" as Kim for nearly 40 years. She also appeared on the original "Star Trek" as Gem in the episode "The Empath."

She described her role on "As the World Turns" as "the longest job I ever had," according to an interview in 2020.

Her family described her as an "an actor’s actor, who always knew her lines and hit her marks."

"A consummate artist, she was never happier than when involved in the creative process, whether it was rehearsal, learning lines, cooking for friends, decorating a house or creating a garden. Especially gardens. She created beauty wherever she went," the family statement reads.

In addition to television, Hays' career included a turn on Broadway with roles in shows such as “Ladybug, Ladybug,” “The Irregular Verb to Love',' and “Hot September."

Outside of her work as a performer, Hays was a mother and a grandmother. She also enjoyed music, church and dogs.

Private funeral arrangements for Hays are to be made.