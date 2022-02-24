More than $200,000 worth of props stolen from set of Netflix's 'The Crown'

More than $200,000 worth of antique props were stolen from the set of "The Crown," a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

Over 350 items were stolen, Netflix said, including: a replica of a 1897 Imperial Coronation Fabergé coach egg; 12 sets of silver candelabra, seven gold candelabra; a clock face from a William IV grandfather clock; a 10-piece silver dressing table; and St Louis gilt Crystal glassware and decanters.

“We hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix UK spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. “Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

The theft reportedly occurred last Wednesday when people broke into three vehicles and stole the prop items while production for the fifth season took place, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told Variety. An investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment on Thursday.

Production for season five of the show began in July. The fifth season, which stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to premiere in November 2022.