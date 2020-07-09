5 people arrested in connection to murder of rapper Pop Smoke

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Five people were arrested in connection to the death of rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed during a home invasion in February.

Three adult males and two juvenile males have been taken into custody, the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Thursday. No further details were released.

The rapper, whose real name was Bashar Jackson, was fatally shot after multiple people broke into a Hollywood Hills home. He was 20-years-old.

Police received a call just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 19 from someone on the East Coast who said a friend inside the home contacted them saying that the home had been broken into and that one of the intruders had a handgun.

Los Angeles police Capt. Steven Lurie said at the time that it was unclear who owned the home and whether the invasion was targeted. Public property records connect "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp, who is musician John Mellencamp's daughter, to the property.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.