'90 Day Fiancé' alum Caroline Schwitzky survives alleged murder attempt by boyfriend, police say

Caroline Schwitzky, who appeared on TLC reality show "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?," survived an alleged murder attempt by her boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, a police report states.

Schwitzky, 32, and Goldberg, 23, were involved in a heated argument that allegedly turned violent on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida. The couple had been dating for a year prior to the incident.

Goldberg attempted to strangle Schwitzky, according to witnesses quoted in a police report filed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and obtained by NBC News.

Goldberg was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, and has been charged with battery. He was released after posting a $60,000 bond, TMZ reports.

During the incident, the report says Goldberg held Schwitzky for about 20 minutes, and she began punching his arms in an effort to free herself. When she did manage to break free, she jumped off the boat and started swimming to another one.

Goldberg allegedly followed her and attempted to push her under the water, the report said.

Bystanders from a nearby boat screamed at Goldberg to stop, and when he ignored them, several jumped in the water and pulled Schwitzky away from him, according to the police report.

They managed to pull Schwitzky out of the water onto their boat. Another witness used the boat pole to keep Goldberg from boarding, the police report states.

Schwitzky and Goldberg did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Schwitzky, a Miami-based talent agent, had appeared in the 2016 season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" to work with model and "90 Day Fiancé" star Paola Mayfield.