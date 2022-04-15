'Abbott Elementary' gets perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

ABC’s "Abbott Elementary," a mockumentary series following the lives of educators at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia, earned a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

"'Abbott Elementary' earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won’t-they dynamic," critics wrote on the website.

"Abbott Elementary" joins the ranks of some of the best series of all time, including AMC's "Breaking Bad," "Mad Men" and Amazon's "Fleabag,"

The freshman sitcom, which aired its finale on Tuesday, was created by Quinta Brunson, 32, who also stars as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Iyana Halley in "Abbott Elementary". Temma Hankin / ABC

The show was a breakout success for ABC, with many educators saying they felt seen by the show's depiction of their experiences in a classroom inside an underfunded public school.

It was renewed for a second season on Thursday.