Actor Hagen Mills dead and woman injured in attempted murder-suicide, police say

Actor Hagen Mills died on Tuesday and the mother of his child was injured in an attempted murder-suicide, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in Mayfield, Kentucky. When officers arrived at the house they were met outside by Erica Price, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest.

Hagen Mills in July 11, 2012. Amy Graves / WireImage

Price, 34, told police that Mills had shot her and then shot himself. The 29-year-old actor was found dead in the home, Mayfield police said in a Facebook post.

"Through investigation, it was learned that Price's mother and young daughter, whom she shared in common with Mills, were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home," police said. "When Price entered the residence, she was shot by Mills, before he turned the gun on himself."

Price was hospitalized in stable condition. Her mother and daughter were not physically injured.

Mills lived in Kentucky before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, according to Variety. He appeared in the television movie “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified" and the shows "Baskets" and "Swedish Dicks."

Most recently, he had a supporting role in the independent horror film “Star Light,” which premiers in August, according to Variety.