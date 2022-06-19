Actor Lori Loughlin appears on red carpet for first time since college admissions scandal

"Full House" actor Lori Loughlin attended DesignCare 2022 Gala on Saturday, marking her first red carpet appearance since she was embroiled in a college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 57, walked the carpet for the gala, which benefits HollyRod Foundation, an organization that provides resources to those who have recently received an autism or Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis.

The event was held in Los Angeles.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, her fashion designer husband, were among a group of high-profile parents charged with paying fixers to help their children gain admission into elite schools. Some of the rigging included fake athletic credentials and rigged test scores.

Loughlin and Giannulli admitted that they paid $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to help their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, get into the University of Southern California by falsely portraying them as rowing recruits.

The pair both served prison time, Loughlin in 2020 and Giannulli in 2021, for the scandal and have since been released.

Loughlin was fined $150,000 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service after being released. Giannulli was fined $250,000 and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service after his release.