Actor Miles Teller says he was attacked while on vacation in Hawaii

Actor Miles Teller said he was attacked in a bathroom in Hawaii by two men, according to a tweet from the "Whiplash" star.

Teller was on vacation and in Maui at the time with his wife Keleigh Sperry, his "Divergent" co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud," Teller tweeted on Friday in response to a WWE clip tweeted out by commentator Pat McAfee.

On Friday, Teller's wife Sperry also responded to a TMZ story that claimed the dispute was about Teller owing money for the couple's wedding, writing in an Instagram story that those claims were false.

"The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over 'money' is completely false," Sperry wrote, according to NBC Connecticut. "Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom."

Us Weekly reported that Sperry's Instagram story also said that the alleged attackers had "done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

NBC News has not viewed the Instagram story, which disappears after 24 hours.

A Maui Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Us Weekly that an incident occurred on May 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m. "at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party.”

The spokesperson did not identify Teller as the victim nor did they identify the suspects.

The spokesperson confirmed an investigation is underway and no additional information was immediately available.